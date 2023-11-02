It’s been a while since we received any official updates on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreebut at least development seems to be progressing well and without any hitches on the roadmap, at least according to what was declared by Kadokawa, the parent company of FromSoftware.

The company has in fact shared a small update on the state of work of the DLC in its latest financial results, however once again without offering any indication on the exit period. “The timing of the release of the DLC for Elden Ring has not yet been announced, but development is proceeding smoothly,” reads the document shared by Kadokawa.