After the big celebrations, some are starting to arrive criticisms For Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreealso with regards to performance on PC which don’t seem very convincing, something which also seems confirmed by a Digital Foundry journalist.
The issue is also well highlighted in the Steam ratings: as we have seen, many of these are currently negative due to the alleged excessive difficulty of the DLC for many players, so much so as to make this new part of the game unbalanced even according to several rather experienced users of the original.
However, it is not the only element at the center of the controversy: the currently positive ratings are only 62% of the total, which is currently “average”, and the value clearly goes against the trend with the high marks assigned by critics.
There appear to be obvious performance issues on PC
Another feature that is highly criticized is the current performance on PC, and this seems to be a decidedly less subjective element than the previous one. Based on what has been reported by many testimonies, it seems that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree suffers from a rather inconsistent frame-rate, despite having the cap set at 60 fps, with stuttering widespread.
The lack of support for ultra-wide screens is also a feature that is criticized, but in general it is the lack of fluidity even for those with configurations higher than the recommended one that is quite problematic.
The question also seems confirmed by Alex Battagliaone of the journalists who are part of Digital Foundry and particularly specialized in the PC sector: “I’m already seeing people posting random things like affinity changes, adjustments to the hardware management system and more to improve performance in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree,” Battaglia wrote.
“A little warning: the problem is not your PC, the problem is FromSoftware which doesn’t do its job well”, concluded the Digital Foundry signature, in a somewhat caustic manner.
