After the big celebrations, some are starting to arrive criticisms For Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreealso with regards to performance on PC which don’t seem very convincing, something which also seems confirmed by a Digital Foundry journalist.

The issue is also well highlighted in the Steam ratings: as we have seen, many of these are currently negative due to the alleged excessive difficulty of the DLC for many players, so much so as to make this new part of the game unbalanced even according to several rather experienced users of the original.

However, it is not the only element at the center of the controversy: the currently positive ratings are only 62% of the total, which is currently “average”, and the value clearly goes against the trend with the high marks assigned by critics.