The great expansion of Elden Ring It’s certainly the video game topic of the moment: Shadow of the Erdtree offers a series of new contents that have intrigued but also caused discontent among players.

As with all large projects, however, one must be careful to investigate more deeply than the developers expect: only in this way can they come to light. content not present in the final game but still present within the files.

This is the case of a series of dialogues that have been found by some fans: as reported by the newspaper TheGamerone boss in particular was supposed to “introduce himself” to the player but, in the final game, he remains silent.

Of course, before continuing with the explanation, we invite you to consider the presence of spoilers on the contents of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree in the following lines.

As reported by a reddit user, Boss Radahn was supposed to introduce himself to the player saying “I am Radahn. Born to Radagon of the Red Mane and Rennala of the Full Moon. A lion bred for battle!”

The dialogue, as players well know, does not appear in the final version of the game but, thanks to the user’s discovery, we know that This is present in the game files and was practically ready for inclusion in the final game.

READ ALSO Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Review, Welcome to the Shadow Realm

The Shadow Realm is full of secrets more or less obscure that make this DLC a true masterpiece: to have our opinion on the matter, we can only recommend you read our review.