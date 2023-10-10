Elden Ring: Shadow of the Eldtree is one of the most anticipated additional contents of recent years: we have seen that, in the last period, the right DLC can change the face of a game (see the incredible success of Cyberpunk 2077 after the release of Phantom Liberty), but on a game already stellar like this?

The expectations of lovers of From Software adventures are very high and so is the wait around DLC release date it’s tangible: a new leak seems to finally give us the answer that millions of fans have been waiting for.

According to what was reported by the content creator UncleStormsources close to him would suggest a landing of the additional content on the not exactly remote market: the February 5, 2024 It should be day X.

The content creator himself invites you to take this information with a grain of salt and, actually, the community seems not to give particular weight to this rumor without authoritative foundations.

The leaks regarding this long-awaited DLC have been numerous over the months and fans fear that this new indiscretion could also prove to be, in the end, a hole in the water.

Elden Ring was one of the most loved games of last year, collecting an incredible number of prestigious awards: From Software’s soulslike has definitively raised the name of the genre and, for this reason, we invite all players to recover this title (or to read the our review, at least).