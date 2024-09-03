Through Amazon Italy you can now buy the collector’s edition of at the lowest price ever Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtreewith DLC and collectibles such as a statue of Messmer The Impaler. The promotion is -70€ compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price is €249.99. The current price is the best ever, also because it is the first real discount offered on Amazon since the collector’s edition has been available.
What’s included in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition
As already mentioned, inside this Collector there are:
- The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion
- A 40-page hardcover artbook
- A collector’s box
- A 46cm Messmer The Impaler statue
- The official soundtrack
It is important to note that The base game – Elden Ring – is not included inside the collector’s edition: you have to buy it separately, if you are interested. The DLC is also included in the form of a download code. Shadow of the Erdtree is a large expansion of the base game that offers a new map, new weapons, abilities and enemies.
