Through Amazon Italy you can now buy the collector’s edition of at the lowest price ever Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtreewith DLC and collectibles such as a statue of Messmer The Impaler. The promotion is -70€ compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recommended price is €249.99. The current price is the best ever, also because it is the first real discount offered on Amazon since the collector’s edition has been available.