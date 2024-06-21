The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion beat The Witcher 3 DLC on Metacritic: however, the Polish authors did not take it badly and also created dedicated artwork.
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree – which is available from today – has received a large number of positive reviews and this has earned it an average rating of 95 out of Metacritic. The number itself isn’t all that relevant, obviously, but it still has a symbolic meaning as it made it the highest-rated set ever on the aggregator.
Even more precisely, it beat 92 out of 100 in the expansion Blood and Wine from The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. However, CD Projekt experienced it very well and complimented FromSoftware via social media.
CD Projekt RED’s commentary on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Via Twitter CD Projekt RED wrote the following message: “For the past 8 years, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine has held the honor of being the best-reviewed expansion for a role-playing game – but Elden Ring will now wear that crown. Congratulations to the entire team from FromSoftware for their stellar work!”. Everything is followed by this image.
As you can see, the picture shows Geralt who just defeated Mohg, Lord of Blood, in his arena. It represents the fact that CD Projekt RED itself is ready to enjoy the DLC, as Shadow of the Erdtree’s entry point is placed there.
Even more precisely, Geralt takes up his own sword, but also has in his hands the Mohg’s pitchfork, thus symbolizing the total victory he achieved. The weapon is truly usable by players, so it also makes sense that CD Projekt RED’s character would wield it.
We also point out that Hidetaka Miyazaki has answered the age-old question: could Elden Ring be easier?
