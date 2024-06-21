Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree – which is available from today – has received a large number of positive reviews and this has earned it an average rating of 95 out of Metacritic. The number itself isn’t all that relevant, obviously, but it still has a symbolic meaning as it made it the highest-rated set ever on the aggregator.

Even more precisely, it beat 92 out of 100 in the expansion Blood and Wine from The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. However, CD Projekt experienced it very well and complimented FromSoftware via social media.