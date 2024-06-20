Less than a day left until the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and just a few minutes ago FromSoftware told players that this morning the game servers will be offline for several hours to give developers a way to publish the full-bodied patch 1.12which will precede the release of the expansion.
According to the details in the post below, the servers will go offline starting from 09:00 Italian (basically at the same time as we are writing), with the works expected to last approximately 3 hours, barring unforeseen circumstances. Obviously during maintenance you will be able to continue playing, but without being able to access the online functionality of the title, such as the marks left on the ground by players and any form of multiplayer.
Lots of new features with the update and not just for those who will play Shadow of the Erdtree
Revealed last week, Elden Ring update 1.12 will bring with it several interesting new features for all players, even those who will not purchase the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Among these we find some changes applied to inventory, where recently obtained new items will now be clearly highlighted. In this sense, a special section called “recent objects” will also be added.
Summoning Pools can be transported within New Game Plus, and activated or deactivated within a new specific menu option and will also be added 5 new hairstyles for your Senzaluce. These should be just part of the new features of the patch, with all the details to be revealed shortly via the official notes.
