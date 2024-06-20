Less than a day left until the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and just a few minutes ago FromSoftware told players that this morning the game servers will be offline for several hours to give developers a way to publish the full-bodied patch 1.12which will precede the release of the expansion.

According to the details in the post below, the servers will go offline starting from 09:00 Italian (basically at the same time as we are writing), with the works expected to last approximately 3 hours, barring unforeseen circumstances. Obviously during maintenance you will be able to continue playing, but without being able to access the online functionality of the title, such as the marks left on the ground by players and any form of multiplayer.