Elden Ring has won the Nebula Award for Best Game Writing.

Elden Ring beat off competition from Pentiment, Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, Stray, Vampire: The Masquerade – Sins of the Sires, and Horizon Forbidden West to secure the highly regarded accolade.

Elden Ring Ray Tracing Upgrade – Is It Worth It? – PS5 vs. Xbox Series X vs. PC!

The Nebulas are awarded by the Science Fictions & Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) to celebrate the genre’s best writing across a range of media, including short stories, novels, movies, video games, although the latter category was only introduced in 2018.

While it’s the third Nebula win for George RR Martin – his prior wins were in 1973 and 1979 – it’s the first for his co-writer, From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki (thanks, PC Gamer).

In related Elden Ring-flavoured news, modding community The Garden of Eyes has revealed the first original boss it will add to Elden Ring in a forthcoming mod.

The Garden of Eyes Overhaul Mod is still in development, but will add unique weapons, armours, spells, and new mechanics in what is dubbed a “fan-made DLC”. The group’s latest update is a showcase of new boss Oedon the Primeval Current.

ICYMI, Elden Ring has topped 20m sales. That’s according to a recent Bandai Namco investor report, which confirmed that the publisher has sold 20.5 million units of From Software’s seminal adventure since it launched back in February 2022.