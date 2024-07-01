One of Elden Ring’s most popular mods has now been extended to support the recently-released Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

The mod in question is the ‘Seamless Co-op’ mod by LukeYui, which was first released back in 2022 for the base game. LukeYui has since been hard at work extending the mod to also work with Elden Ring’s DLC – which it now does.

A fresh mod update yesterday now includes working support – though it may not yet be perfect. Prior to this update going live, a Seamless Co-op Discord moderator known as Dalvik shared a message from creator LukeYui, stating: “While not perfect, it has reached a state where it can be used to play Elden Ring and the DLC in co -op.”



The creator noted they were “aware of some bugs still present” within the mod, but would continue to fine tune things. “The next few days will be crucial so that I can work on fixing any problematic issues quickly should they arise,” they said, thanking the community for their support.

Here are the new details for Elden Ring’s Seamless Co-Op mod, as shared on the mod’s Discord server:

Compatibility with Elden Ring App Version 1.12, including Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Completely rewritten code; some old bugs (eg enemies falling through the floor) do not occur anymore

Items gained in conversations are now given to all players

Event flags are properly synchronized now

Enemy scaling options have been added:

Player death count is now a player banner option

Have the option to view the current session password ingame

ModEngine 2 compatibility

Matchmaking verification: only people with the same mods will be able to connect to each other

Added invasions (optional)



Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki himself is aware of this mod, and is more than happy with players experiencing the game in co-op – even if it means using mods to buddy up “beginning to end.”

“It’s definitely not something we actively oppose or want to downplay, wanting to go through the whole game together,” Miyazaki said in June, when asked his thoughts on the modding community’s efforts to tweak Elden Ring’s features.

Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree had a great debut, and reached 5m sales worldwide in just three days of release. Meanwhile, Elden Ring itself has now shipped 25m units.

So, what’s next? While Shadow of the Erdtree will be Elden Ring’s only expansion, perhaps the critically acclaimed game will be getting its own “feature film or TV” spin-off in the future. Writer George RR Martin seemed to be hinting at something along these lines over the weekend, anyway.