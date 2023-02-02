Elden Ring received a surge in sales at the end of 2022, which has been attributed to its success at The Game Awards.

FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa published its third quarter earnings earlier today, with “worldwide blockbuster” Elden Ring driving a 206.4 percent increase in net sales across the gaming division.

“In part as a result of the title winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, an overseas game award event held in December, the number of units sold increased again. This reaffirms the long-lasting popularity of the game,” reads the report.

Operating profit also increased by 2113 percent, again attributed to Elden Ring.

Along with its success at The Game Awards, Elden Ring is the most awarded game ever according to the users of Resetera – and that of course includes Eurogamer’s Game of the Year for 2022.

The success of Elden Ring also resulted in a revised forecast due to sales and profit of the game exceeding expectations.

There’s no new sales total for the game in the report, but by November last year sales had surpassed 17.5m.

FromSoftware’s next release, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, is scheduled to release this year. No doubt Kadokawa will be seeking similar success.