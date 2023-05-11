Elden Ring has sold more than 20.5 million copies all over the world. The data was revealed by the publisher Bandai Namco in its latest financial report, naturally in Japanese, where, however, the satisfaction with the long-term sales trend of the game is evident.

The figure previously revealed spoke of 17.5 million copies sold, while recently there was talk of more than 20 million copies distributed. In this case, however, we are talking about actual sales.

Elden Ring is the latest effort by FromSoftware. It is an open world soulslike of enormous resonance and success, which has become a real phenomenon in the circle of hardcore gamers, also thanks to the diffusion of challenges on Twitch who have used the difficulty of the game as a springboard.

It is still a much talked about title today, waiting for the first official expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. For the rest, if you want to know more about the game, read our review of Elden Ring.