Modder ‘Valthryn’ has made a new one available mod for Elden Ring, call Elden Ring Resurrection. The purpose of this creation is to improve a number of elements, such as combat, magic, character creation, and more.

You can find it at this address, on NexusMod. The Elden Ring Resurrection mod deals with multiple elements; the key points, however, are the following:

Improved deflection mechanics, especially on shields and small weapons

Significant balance adjustments to all player combat animations (weapon movesets, throw movesets, and weapon abilities)

Reworked and improved Talismans, including new variants and completely new features

Rebalanced Clothing and Armor – Adjusted weight and absorbency values ​​for everything you wear on your body

Unique armor effects applied to all clothing and armor sets, ranging from simple stat increases to complex effects that get stronger the more you fight

Magic Improvements – Balance changes have been made to all spells, including damage, FP/stamina costs, and spell duration.

Magical Economy Overhaul – No more blue flasks or respawn waits! HP now regenerates when attacks with offensive spells and magic hit, and each spell and enchantment has its own regeneration parameters.

Changed the mechanics of boss fights

Improvement of consumables

Major Runes Rebalanced – Godrick and Morgott are no longer the only good runes

New NG+ gear progression

In general, it is a mod that aims at change the game balance, probably to satisfy those players who don’t like having various useless items. However, there are also various changes of great importance, such as the aforementioned change in the magic of Elden Ring.

As always we remember to use mods at your own risk. Furthermore, not being an official creation, it could create incompatibilities with some elements of Elden Ring.

Finally, we point out that the mod that adds DLSS 3 is available for download.