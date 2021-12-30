In view of the release of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki from FromSoftware was interviewed about the development of the highly anticipated title. Miyazaki was interviewed by Edge magazine, on topics such as dealing with a pandemic, working with author George RR Martin and even some of the characters in the game.

“Elden Ring is based on the culmination of everything we’ve done with the Dark Souls series and our games thus far“Miyazaki told Edge. Adding that FromSoftware wanted”create a brand new whole that would not have been possible before“.

“We wanted to create this world that was filled with the joy of exploring the unknown“, has continued. “So we wanted to create a lot of tempting things for the budding adventurer. Variety is something we have strived for when creating this game and something that I believe we have been able to achieve. I think it will be our best game to date“.

Elden Ring will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XX / S and PC on February 25, 2022.

Source: PCGamesN