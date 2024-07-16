As you can see, the Summer Sales have brought back Steam Deck tops the list of the most successful products, thanks to some interesting discounts, while for the rest the ranking has changed very little: Baldur’s Gate 3 is still firmly in the top positions, as is the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Leads Steam Charts, But Black Myth: Wukong Is Returning : the action RPG developed by Game Science, currently available for pre-order on the Valve digital platform, has returned to eighth place and will continue to grow between now and its launch, set for August 20.

An extremely promising soulslike

A while back we published a special with everything we know about Black Myth: Wukong, and the picture came out of a very interesting productwhich aims to introduce some novelties in the increasingly crowded soulslike genre.

The setting certainly contributes to the charm that the game manages to exert, but for now the credit goes entirely to the development team, which on the technical and artistic front He seems to have done a really great job with the characters and settings.

They remain to be verified gameplay and structurebut there’s not much left now: less than a month and we’ll find out if Black Myth: Wukong deserves the enthusiasm that so many users have been showing since the first trailers.