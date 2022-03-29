That ELDEN RING is a mammoth game full of secrets is now a fact evident to all. In the weeks since its release, many mysteries have already surfaced, and we are sure that, from this point of view, the game will continue to hold great surprises for us in the years to come.

Yet there are also those who decide to go beyond the limits set by FromSoftware, putting your hand directly to the game files. This is the case with the modder JesterPatcheswho, during his research, found what might have been the bestiary of the game: 128 custom icons for all NPCs, 64, to be exact, present in two different shades of gray, probably depending on whether you met or minus a particular NPC.

Most of these icons turned out to be familiar, but the modder was able to see the presence of enemies never seen before, contents probably cut out in development (or still hidden in the vast world of ELDEN RING?). He is also amazed that the bosses do not appear in the bestiary.

At present, we doubt that this feature, presumably discarded in order not to debase the sense of mystery typical of the titles FromSoftwarecan be reinstated, but its discovery still offers an interesting insight into the creative process behind ELDEN RING.

Our game review is available at this link.

So there are 64 unique icons. Ranging from regular soldiers, nobels, to animals, demi-humans, even Godskins and a few I don’t even recognize, but I don’t see any major bosses in here. My favorites so far what I would assume are “Caelid Dog”, “Caelid Crow” and the “Pigeon”. pic.twitter.com/1kPKKCxMaN – JesterPatches (@JesterPatches) March 27, 2022

Source: JesterPatches Street DualShockers