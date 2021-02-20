In a few months it will be almost two years since the announcement of Elden Ring, from which time we have not received any official information or trailer of the game, beyond that with which it was presented during E3 2019. In recent months the Rumors about the upcoming title trailer have been on the rise, but none have turned out to be true. However, what seems to be the case is that Elden Ring receives a provisional age rating.

As reported Gaming Route, the official Asia branch of Bandai Namco’s website recently uploaded a provisional PEGI 16 rating for Elden Ring, which is also visible on the European branch of the publisher’s website. Although this is still tentative and the Elden Ring does not yet have an official page on PEGI, this could mean that a new trailer is on the way.

Elden Ring receives provisional age rating. New trailer coming soon?

Video game trailers typically feature a final or provisional age rating mark from PEGI or ESRB to indicate which ranges of players can play the game in Europe or North America. With the indicator age rating for Elden Ring from the PEGI system available on the title editor page, this could mean that the game could receive a new trailer soon, before getting its final PEGI rating indicator.

Games generally receive their final age rating indicator when the development process is in the final stages. In the case of the Elden Ring, a tentative indicator likely means that the game is still somewhere in the middle of the development process.

Insiders insist we’ll have Elden Ring updates soon

The Elden Ring is supposed to hit the market soon for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. In addition, the game is likely to have its own version for Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.