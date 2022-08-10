It has been more than six months since he arrived, Elden Ring has become a true phenomenon within the video game industry, that is due to the exploration factor included in the mechanics of Dark Souls. And although there is practically nothing more to add to it, update 1.06 recently came out, which includes a very interesting function.

According to the official patch notes, the game will now allow you to make summons more easily, allowing you to invade sections that were previously not accessible in the title, so they are encouraging you to try it in the company. For his part, the Mohgwyn’s Palace has been excluded from the quest, but in return a gradual help NPC is to be provided.

Also the difficulty has been modified a bit, this includes the time that the character takes to roll after executing an attack, something that has always been a brake for the users of the souls. For its part, the speed of some spells has been increased slightly, so as not to have to wait long for a charge that can affect the result.

Beyond that there are minor changes like bug fixes and a bit of performance. Users who have finished the title 100% are waiting for a possible expansion, which was leaked a few weeks ago. But for now, neither bandai namco and neither FromSoftware have mentioned something regarding this requested content.

Via: bandai namco