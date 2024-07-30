Following the release of Shadows of the Erdtree, FromSoftware will begin to slowly move away from Elden Ringalthough this does not mean that they completely forget about this title. This can be seen with the recent update that this title has received, which adds something that fans have long asked for.

Currently, update 1.12 of Elden Ring is now available on all consoles and PC. While the main focus is on providing better stability and fixing a few bugs, this is something fans have been asking for for a long time. When Torrent dies, and we decide to use the Spectral Steed Whistle to revive him, the default option is no longer “CANCEL”, but “OK”.

Finally, this update also fixes a localization bug present in version 1.12. Recall that the last time we Elden Ring received something of this kind, It was when FromSoftware changed the behavior of a couple of bosses in the DLC of Shadow of the Erdtree. This makes it clear that the studio will only focus on these updates in the future, rather than providing new content.

We remind you that update 1.13 of Elden Ring It is now available. In related topics, here you can check out our review of Shadow of the Erdtree. Likewise, boss of Elden Ring is eliminated in one hit.

Author’s Note:

Elden Ring is a fantastic game, but FromSoftware needs to move on and work on other projects. While I’d love to see another DLC for this title, I’d love even more to see the studio deliver a new Dark Souls, Elden Ring, or a completely original property.

Via: IGN