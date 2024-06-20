Ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree’s arrival, scheduled for tomorrow, June 21, today Elden Ring has received the big patch 1.12which prepares for the introduction of the new DLC ma also introduces other new featuresamong which one in particular that thrilled the players.

Apparently, the previews on the big update expected with the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree only reported part of the expected news, given that the official notes of today’s update appear more extensive and richer, also including further interventions in other sections of the game.

As anticipated, some new features have been introduced to the interface, especially regarding theinventoryallowing for greater navigability and visibility of this, with new display options, in addition to changes related to summons.