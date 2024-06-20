Ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree’s arrival, scheduled for tomorrow, June 21, today Elden Ring has received the big patch 1.12which prepares for the introduction of the new DLC ma also introduces other new featuresamong which one in particular that thrilled the players.
Apparently, the previews on the big update expected with the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree only reported part of the expected news, given that the official notes of today’s update appear more extensive and richer, also including further interventions in other sections of the game.
As anticipated, some new features have been introduced to the interface, especially regarding theinventoryallowing for greater navigability and visibility of this, with new display options, in addition to changes related to summons.
An even more epic clash
However, the most surprising news, also because it had not been announced previously, is probably the possibility of summon Torrente during a specific phase of the game where previously it was impossible.
With the update, it becomes possible to summon the mount during the battle with the Elden Beast bosswhich somewhat modifies the rhythm and the possibilities of approach to the colossal boss fight in the game and is a novelty that is evidently already exciting part of the community, also because it arrived totally by surprise.
There are numerous other new features in addition to those already announced balances carried out on weapons and other elements and the possibility of reusing consumables at the end of the battles in the Colosseum, at the end of each session.
For the rest, we refer you to the launch trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree released in these hours, in addition to our review of the notable expansion to the game from FromSoftware.
