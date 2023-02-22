Elden Ring is certainly the spearhead of the last videogame year, winner of Game of the Year 2022 brought the already so beloved FromSoftware to levels of success hitherto not yet achieved. In much less than a year, the latest video game released by the company that has brought the soulslike genre to the top brings home a sales record that certainly doesn’t leave us indifferent, twenty million copies sold. Obviously both the physical and digital versions have been calculated on whatever platform has access to the game but this is anything but a discriminating factor for the great success achieved by the work which it certainly deserved.

Therefore loved by everyone and on any console, Elden Ring can only have satisfied FromSoftware, revealing itself to all intents and purposes as one of the most popular games of recent years. Since its release, soulslike has received numerous updates and fans, eager to continue their adventures, can’t wait to be faced with some new interesting additional content. At the moment there have not yet been any relevant announcements in this regard but hope is always the last to die and we can only comply with the common desire of the role-playing game fans. Elden Ring certainly still has a lot to offer its audience.