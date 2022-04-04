Elden Ring it has achieved tremendous popularity in a very short time and a reflection of this is easily seen even among cosplayers as this demonstrates Ranni cosplay from Jessica Nigria real celebrity in this area.

In this case we are dealing with a short video that shows one of the main peculiarities of the cosplay, which replicates a specific feature of the witch Ranni, or the four arms: after a first shot in which the “endowment” of limbs seems normal, the cosplayer abstracts the other two arms (presumably the real ones), creating a nice surprise effect.

For the rest, the costume is really well done, although the bursting forms of Jessica Nigri perhaps do not suit the slender and ethereal figure that characterizes Ranni in Elden Ring, but apart from this the interpretation is truly remarkable, also for originality and choice of subject, as well as and for the great care with which the costume is made.

Ranni the Witch is a NPC of considerable importance inside Elden Ring, which initially introduces itself as Reindeer and then reveals its identity only later. She has a fundamental role in some aspects of the lore of the game, which we avoid revealing here in order not to run into possible spoilers, but which in any case will reveal themselves by continuing in Elden Ring, being in fact she is also the protagonist of a line of quests.