The invasion system is one of the most appreciated and exploited features by users of Elden Ring. However, more and more players are resorting to a new method of obtaining more runes, taking advantage of a pretty unfair trick to the detriment of those who invade. Nonetheless, in the last days, several players have found a way to prevent this from happening, punishing those who cheat to farm the runes of Elden Ring.

When you play Elden Ring online, it’s possible be invaded by other users, in order to organize a confrontation that can turn into a relatively legitimate duel. Nonetheless, in recent times, several players are staying taking advantage of the possibility of being invaded to incorrectly obtain a large number of runes on Elden Ring. This method provides that once invaded, users hide in a place that prevents them from being detected by the invaders, usually taking advantage of the Torrente horse.

Consequently, the invaders are no longer able to find them and, therefore, they are forced to commit suicide to return to your own world. This trick allows them to get a exorbitant number of runes very quickly and can be done even without being physically present in front of the console or PC.

To defend against such impropriety the PvP community by Elden Ring looked for ways to counter these players. The invaders, in fact, cannot use Torrent to reach their targets and, therefore, it is impossible to fight them.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from eliminating them. Several community members managed to take advantage of the bow to your advantage and to eliminate your target from a distance. Therefore, incorrect farming seems to have found a worthy opponent and, from now on, it will be much more difficult to cheat in the game.

We remind you that on our site you can find our review on Elden Ring, the latest masterpiece of FromSoftware. Furthermore, we refer you to our article, in which we talked aboutWill Smith inspired invader.