Bandai Namco has released a series of stats relating to Elden Ring to celebrate the game’s anniversary, and probably also to point out how bad players are! In fact, there have been more deaths caused by the countless threats present in the title than people alive on planet Earth.

Of the nine billion deaths reported by Bandai Namcoabout 69% were caused by enemies and NPCs14% from malus of state, such as poisoning, bleeding and insanity underestimated by players, and 14%, or 1.2 billion deaths, from falls, confirming that gravity is one of the biggest dangers in any soulslike title. A figure that catches the eye is that which concerns the deaths caused by the invasion of other players, which means that the multiplayer of Elden Ring is mainly used to cooperate. Obviously Malenia it is the boss that required the most attempts ever to be defeated, confirming himself as the most fearsome enemy of the entire adventure.

Elden Ring was awarded as game of the year 2022and fans are eagerly awaiting the publication of the DLC Shadow of the Erdtreand announced last month. The official release date of the additional content is still unknown, but we are sure that it will not disappoint those who loved the acclaimed Elden Ring.