The players of Elden Ring they say they are disappointed with the game’s PvP multiplayer and its lack of balance. A group of fans even created a websiteto express their opinions and hope that FromSoftware will welcome them.

“Thanks to FromSoftware for providing some of the most unique and unrivaled multiplayer experiences in games! These experiences have cultivated huge communities around the shared love of games. However, with such incomparable multiplayer there are obstacles for both gamers and developers. Our goal is to help both groups“, reads a statement on the website.

The group surveyed 10,000 Elden Ring players, and the results overwhelmingly reveal how this community feels the game’s multiplayer is unbalanced. Furthermore, 90% of the players surveyed would play more if multiplayer were improved.

In addition to the balance, there is another big problem that concerns glitches and exploits: around 70% of the respondents believe that this affects the game.

Basically the purpose of the site is to provide valid feedback to FromSoftware, so that it can improve the multiplayer part significantly. Elden Ring It is a more single player game with PVP and multiplayer elements, but given its incredible success which has overshadowed the previous games from FromSoftware, more and more players are trying this mode which could be more fun if taken care of at its best.

