Like other home souls From Software, multiplayer is an integral part of the experience, not only for effective help against bosses but also for friendly matches in PvP. Of course, finding honest players who want to fight just to prove they are the best is rare, since most of the time you have to deal with users who “win is the only thing that matters”.

One of the plagues of Elden Ring in this sense, also given its vastness, it derives from the so-called AFK players (Away From Keyword & boxh; far from the keyboard), hidden in the most disparate and unattainable places after having allowed evocations from everywhere. This practice was immediately snapped up as it allows the acquisition of a disproportionate number of runes (in-game currency) without any danger, while the summoned players who fight each other.

But all of this is about to change. A hero who came out of nowhere has crossed the fog of the Interregnum in search of these “crafty ones”, relentlessly chasing them. As you can see from the video uploaded by the user Reff Chriit also does its job quite well.