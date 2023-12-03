An ultra passionate gamer Elden Ring showed the consumption level of his DualShock 4 controller after a year of intense and continuous play with the From Software title. This is obviously a curiosity, but indicative of how certain titles have the ability to engage. In particular, Elden Ring has become a real obsession for some.

The controller

The image, published by user Brutalonym, shows quite clearly how the button used for dodging and running, the one circleis completely shiny, a sign of heavy wear considering that the DualShock 4 buttons are normally rough.

Anyone who has played Elden Ring will have perfectly understood why it is precisely that button that has worn out in that way, considering how much it is used for dodge attacks. However, it is difficult to say whether it is a common experience, although we imagine that many of you will have seen strong signs of wear appear on their controllers after particularly intense use, not necessarily with the From Software game or another soulslike.

Now of course we will have to consider purchasing a new controller for the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree, the first expansion of Elden Ring, which could give him many more months of truly intense gaming.