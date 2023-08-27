A player of Elden Ring has finished the game using only one torch , thus displaying enormous skill and lots and lots of dedication to the cause. This is just the latest exponent of FromSoftware’s line of incredible feats related to the game, used since its launch to propose challenges to be fed to the network, which have also been part of its success on social networks.

Company details

Elden Ring is used for challenges of all sorts

The player in question, BartSimBro, took a year to succeed and then shared a video on Reddit in which he shows the final moment of his long adventure.

Now pay close attention, because the movie contains a large anticipation, i.e. the battle with the final boss and one of the final sequences of the FromSoftware game. If you don’t want to know anything about it, don’t watch it and move on. The author of the video himself has placed a warning on the content.

This is how BartSimBro describes his feat: “It literally took me a year, some breaks, a long period of suspension of seven months, but in the end I was able to finish Elden Ring using only the basic flashlight.

I didn’t use any talismans, I used very little armor (for light weights) and the only way I could deal damage was with the torch. Also, I kind of coped with the battle against the Elden Beast, which made the ending more exciting.”

Before leaving you, we remind you that Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Just recently, FromSoftware released a new game, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.