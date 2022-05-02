a player of Elden Ring demonstrated his electrical engineering skills. He managed to transform a toy control of the company Fisher-Price into a functional one. Although it doesn’t have the same buttons, he modified it so that will work with your PC and the recent title of FromSoftware.

Via Twitter the user known as Rudeism shared his peculiar feat. The first game he tried with this curious control was Elden Ring and showed its functionality. Although it appears to have no control over the camera, everything else works as it should.

The user said that it all started as a joke and now he has this toy that can entertain him and his son, if he has one. Rudeism invited his followers to tell him what games they would like him to try with the new control, in addition to Elden Ring. Among the requests is Super smash. Bros.

here’s the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action! let me know what games you’d like to see me play with it and thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsI — Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022

However, it seems that his fans are more interested in him creating new ways to play. Many are getting him to transform different electronic children’s toys into functional controls. Maybe Rudeism be encouraged and soon we will see him playing Elden Ring with a control of a small piano or something.

We recommend you: They compare the performance of God of War on PS4, PS5 and Steam Deck

Due to his feat, one of his followers shared that he sent a design with colors very similar to the Xbox Design Lab. A site that allows you to customize your controls with many options. It seems that Rudeism not only invented a new way to enjoy Elden Ringalso a possible new color for console controls microsoft.

Elden Ring inspires controls and new ways to play

Since its launch Elden Ring proved to be very popular and a catalyst for creativity. This is just the latest in a wave of creative controls to play it. Another user has even beaten very difficult bosses with the Ring Fit Adventure ring and with some simple bananas.

Source: Super Louis 64

It is possible that we are facing a new trend. Where different players or creative engineers will come up with new ways to control their favorite titles. What do you think will have Elden Ring to inspire these unique creations? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discord where we talk about games and other topics.