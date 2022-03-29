A player of Elden Ring made his character almost invincible endowing it with what he calls one mech suitThis is yet another demonstration of the extreme versatility of FromSoftware’s combat system, which can really go to incredible extremes.

The feat was achieved by youtuber Adam Barker, who also uploaded a video to show it. Unfortunately, creativity also poses problems, because such a build is too powerful for invasions, which are therefore unbalanced and unpleasant for those who have to face it.

For the curious, Barker’s build is based on the Ironjar Aromatic, which turns the character’s body into steel by consuming focus points. Then they must be added to the mix Cerulean Hidden Tear and Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear which eliminate the consumption of focus points and convert damage into health points. Season everything with Unendurable Frenzy to shoot flames.

Note that the build doesn’t actually make Barker completely invincible, but it’s still powerful enough to make it really dangerous for any player.

While we admire players dabbling in their Elden Ring builds, we hope that a few more will make it to the end of the game.