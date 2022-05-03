Fans playing with custom, unorthodox controllers are nothing new these days. Whether it’s using a controller Guitar Hero in a game that is not Guitar Hero or even just to use real life tools to play call of Dutycontroller options are no shortage if the right creator has a big enough imagination.

Now we can add the children’s controller of Fisher Price like another device that someone modified to play adult games. The custom mod comes from the content creator and self-described “bizarre controller builder” Rudeism.

On May 1, the creator uploaded a video to his Twitter account that showed the controller being used with Elden Ring. Obviously considering that the toy has fewer buttons than a standard controller the creator had to work on it a bit, but in the end, as he wanted to prove, this controller is also perfectly functional.

here’s the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action! let me know what games you’d like to see me play with it and thanks to @ Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsI – Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022



Elden Ring is available on PC and consoles and if you find yourself in trouble you can always take a look at our complete guide.

Source: Eurogamer