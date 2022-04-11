Elden Ring has quickly become one of the most popular games among fans and, among the most distinguished fans, figure Phil Spencer.

The boss of Xbox he was among the protagonists of the BAFTA 2022 and, on the occasion of the event that awarded Returnal as best title, Spencer connected from his office.

Spencer complimented the various developers of the candidate games and fans immediately noticed a peculiarity: the Xbox executive appeared in the video with the sword of the Lightless in the background.

This testifies that Spencer also particularly appreciated FromSoftware’s latest work.

In fact, the news shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Spencer was very enthusiastic about Elden Ring as early as 2020. In an interview with Gamespot, the Xbox boss declared his love for the old games of Hidetaka Miyazaki and talked about Elden Ring as of the developer’s most ambitious game.



