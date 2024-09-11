FromSoftware has released a new Elden Ring patch, the 1.14 which among the various changes Simplify the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree to the delight of some of the community. It’s been three months since the expansion’s launch and many players have had a tough time defeating the ultimate enemy, which represents an incredibly difficult challenge in an already challenging game.

A boss for everyone

Pay attention, because from here on we will be talking about the final battle of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. If you don’t want to have spoilersdon’t read any further. We’ll also include a nice video, so you can close your browser without peeking.

Given the comments, FromSoftware has made the appropriate changes to ensure that more players can complete Shadow of the Erdtree. In particular, the start of battle has been changed to give players a chance to get more comfortable with the fight.

Additionally, some of the boss’s attack moves have been adjusted, with the damage dealt being reduced, the damage to stamina being ditto, the attack range of some unarmed moves being reduced, and the readability of some effects being increased. This last point is particularly important, because one of the most reported issues was the poor readability of his moves.

Patch 1.14 obviously also changes other aspects of the game, balancing PvP and modifying some items and spells. The classic Remaining bug fixes and suggestions for improving performance, especially on systems where the game is still unstable.

For the rest, we remind you that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available for PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS5, PS4 and Xbox One.