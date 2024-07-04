Talking about General changes increased the Intelligence bonus of the Carian Sorcery Sword, slightly reducing its base damage; increased the range of the following daggers’ ranged attacks: Manuscript Dagger / Manuscript Circus; changed the positioning of the bosses in the revisited Golden Hippopotamus and Commander Gaius fights so that they are located where they were in the first fight.

FromSoftware has updated Elden Ring again with patch 1.12.3 fixing some of the remaining bugs, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam). Several adjustments to the game balance as well including a PvP change that reduces the power and animation of the vortex created by the “Quick Slash” ability.

Lots of bugs fixed

Also fixed many bugs, some of the most relevant ones are listed below, such as the one that caused the “Rotating Sparks” ability to deal more damage than intended or the one that prevented the “Rotating Sparks” and “Wall of Sparks” abilities from dealing damage under certain conditions. Also fixed a bug that allowed consume less stamina than expectedor while parrying an attack using the Shield Jab. Also fixed some graphical issues with weapons and abilities and various animation bugs.

FromSoftware also took advantage of the update release notes to reiterate some advice on how improve performance.

PlayStation 5: Try using the “Rebuild Database” option in safe mode to improve your frame rate.

Try using the “Rebuild Database” option in safe mode to improve your frame rate. PC (Ray Tracing): Make sure Ray Tracing is disabled in the graphics settings menu if you experience performance issues.

Make sure Ray Tracing is disabled in the graphics settings menu if you experience performance issues. PC (General) : Verify the integrity of your game files to resolve the “Inappropriate Activity Detected” message that may appear even without cheating.

: Verify the integrity of your game files to resolve the “Inappropriate Activity Detected” message that may appear even without cheating. PC (Mouse): Disable any third-party applications that control mouse movement, as they may cause frame rate issues.

It should be noted that the update is considered mandatory if you want to continue playing online. For the rest, we recommend you read our review of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for details on the game’s acclaimed expansion.