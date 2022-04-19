FromSoftware has published the patch 1.04 from Elden Ringpublished the release note official to explain all the news. There is talk of fixed bugs and rebalancing of some weapons and enemies, as well as improved performance.

Elden Ring Patch 1.04 Short Release Note

Fixed several issues related to non-player characters.

Fixed various crash issues in the game.

Fixed a save file corruption issue.

Fixed various issues related to frame rate drop and stuttering.

Improved performance and stability.

Fixed a bug that caused consoles to suddenly shut down.

Fixed other minor bugs.

For the full release note, click here.

We remind you that if in these moments you have problems accessing the servers, it is because a maintenance is in progress for the release of the patch. FromSoftware also indicated that the patch is required to play online.