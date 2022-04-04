FromSoftware a few minutes ago released the patch 1.03.3 Of Elden Ring for all platforms. This is not a particularly full-bodied update, quite the contrary, given that fixes a single bugat least according to the details shared by the official Bandai Namco website.

According to the official Elden Ring patch 1.03.3 notes, a boss bug has been fixed “Radahn the Celestial Scourge“due to which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced. As previously mentioned, at the moment this would seem the only change introduced by the new update for the FromSoftware game.

The update therefore does not include further changes to the balance or performance improvements, where PC players are still waiting for a patch that definitively solves the stuttering problems.

Meanwhile, a particularly skilled player managed to complete Elden Ring in less than three hours without suffering any damage throughout the game, thus creating a perfect run.