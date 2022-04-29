Elden Ring is a game similar to Dark Souls, but at the same time it is very different. Among the differences we find the transition from a closed and semi-linear world, to an open world setting with many directions to follow freely. Among the similarities we find the fight, with moves like the parry. In fact, thanks to new evidence, we can find that the parry by Elden Ring it’s a lot more difficult and risky compared to that of previous Miyazaki games.

The parry, in case you are not sure what it is, it is the move that can be activated with some shields that allows you to deflect the enemy blow, completely cancel the damage and create an opening in the opponent’s defense that for an instant will be vulnerable to a critical hit. This is a risky and non-trivial move to perform, but in Elden Ring it seems to have become even more complex.

As shown in the video below, user YoruTsubasa explains that the Elden Ring parry has a narrower window and the timings are different than those of Dark Souls 3. Also, the Elden Ring parry only works if you are really close to the opponent, while in DS3 it activates even if you are further away.

We also add that, in Elden Ring, parry isn’t the only way to get the enemy down and critically strike. In fact, the game allows you to break the enemy defense with a series of heavy blows, in jump or counterattacks after a parry. The player is therefore encouraged to use more methods to get a critical hit, in addition to the classic old backstab that is still available.

The advantage of the parry compared to the other moves it is that only one well executed move is enough, but the problem is that many attacks of Elden Ring do not allow the parry. On average, therefore, it seems that for less experienced players it will never be an advisable choice.

