Elden Ring is currently Steam’s most wishlisted game on Steam.

From Software’s hotly-anticipated action RPG – for which Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has contributed to the world-building – surpassed Techland’s Dying Light 2: Stay Human earlier this week to secure the top spot as Steam’s most-wanted game.

Although Valve stops short at providing hard numbers to evidence the list, Steam DB’s chart – which can sometimes differ to Valve’s own metrics – makes the same claim, too.

Dying Light 2 has sat at the top of Steam’s most-wishlisted chart for all of 2021, having succeeded Cyperpunk 2077 at the end of 2020. It marks the first time Elden Ring has ever topped the list.

For those wondering, Party Animals is the third-most wishlisted game at the time of writing, followed by God of War, and Hollow Knight: Silksong respectively.

The Day Before, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Starfield, and Frostpunk 2 round out the top ten.

ICYMI, details of a new – and hitherto unannounced – installment of From Software’s Armored Core popped up online yesterday after a From Software fan reportedly received a consumer survey directly from the developer which offered plot details, eight screenshots, and even two videos about the unannounced sequel. Then, earlier today, Elden Ring’s character creation system leaked online.

Elden Ring is currently due to release for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 25th February, following a one-month delay. Aoife was given a 17-minute behind-closed-doors tour of its vast, interconnected world towards the end of last year.