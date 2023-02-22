BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And FromSoftware are celebrating an important milestone for theirs ELDEN RINGannouncing that it has distributed over 20 million copies worldwide since its launch date, February 25, 2022.

The title is available at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC and soon Panini Comics will publish the two artbooks dedicated to the title.

ELDEN RING HAS SOLD 20 MILLION COPIES WORLDWIDE Milan, 22 February 2023 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. are pleased to announce that the jointly developed action-RPG, ELDEN RINGhas distributed more than 20 million copies worldwide. Since its release on February 25, 2022, ELDEN RING continues to unleash, during the exploration of the Interregnum, theories and discussions of the Senzaluce from all over the world in an attempt to put together characters and events to reveal a deep and mysterious lore. Warmly received by players and critically acclaimed, the title received various awards throughout the year. Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. are very grateful for every player who has chosen to enter this world. ELDEN RING is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment