Bandai Namco recently released a report proposing some details of a Q&A conducted with shareholders. Through this we have the ability to discover how much did Elden Ring sell until the end of September 2022: the figure is now more than 17.5 million units.

THE most recent data, referring to sales through June 2022, indicated sales of 16.6 million units. This means Elden Ring sold approximately 900,000 units globally in the following quarter.

The data refers to both digital sales and physical sales worldwide. We remember that Elden Ring was released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The sales are those of all platforms. There is no single data on sales on individual platforms.

Elden Ring is a hit

Elden Ring clearly has slowed down their sales. We will probably see a rise in terms of units sold of the base game in conjunction with the arrival of the alleged (but unconfirmed) DLC.

Elden Ring has been very well received by both critics and the public and, in fact, is now among the most nominated games at The Game Awards 2022: here is the complete list of nominations for the December event.