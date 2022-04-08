Elden Ring it is boundless and we all understood this a bit. It takes hundreds of hours to actually complete, with the incredible quality of having fully enjoyed the time spent with the latest souls From Software. Leaving this aspect aside, however, it is fascinating to note how many speedrunner find incredible ways to complete it in minutes, exploiting all the flaws in the system.

The new incredible record comes from MitChriz, capable of reaching the end credits in just 12 minutes and 32 seconds. But don’t think it lasts long: the same speedrunner had several problems towards the end for the activation of the last powerful “zip”.

It is clear how this all comes from countless hours of gameplay, constant exchange of information about the Elden Ring code flaws, and also a lot of luck. In fact, a trifle is enough to ruin the possible record: after all we see challenges of any kind and we are just in the second month from the launch of the title.