Amazon continues undaunted to offer new promotions while the Black Friday 2023 advances and we await the arrival of the real Black Friday, which could reserve some surprises. Already now, however, the discounts are many and extremely interesting, with various special promotions that we should not ignore. For example, we can find Elden Ring. The reported discount is 46% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recommended price for this product is €69.99. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s latest action RPG. Set in a large open world – unlike previous “souls” which opted for more closed and linear maps -, Elden Ring allows us to freely create our character, defining how to spend the levels and what equipment to use to face bosses and enemies.