The official Elden Ring account on X warned that the servers of Elden Ring on Steam they will go offline today for scheduled maintenance and system updateand our thoughts immediately turn to possible upcoming preparations for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which doesn't yet have a date but could be close.
Scheduled maintenance is happening practically now: the offline period is in fact scheduled to begin at 9:00 am today according to Italian time and last approximately 2 hours, during which the online features of Elden Ring will not be available.
The post on X specifies precisely which system update will be applied does not include new content of gaming, therefore we should not expect particularly visible changes on this front, while waiting to know the more precise details of this operation.
It doesn't take much to ignite the hopes of those without light
The update announced at the moment only concerns the Steam version and seems to refer to some update applied only server sidebut that doesn't mean that this doesn't have further consequences with updates also to be made for users, perhaps even on consoles.
Considering the anticipation surrounding the announced Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, it's natural to think about preparations which could concern the next arrival of the big DLC for the game, which on the other hand could not be far away.
The release month that emerged from a leak linked to Thrustmaster last month was in fact about February 2024 as a launch window for the expansion, and if this is the case some adjustments may be in the works to prepare for its arrival. In any case, at the moment these are only suppositions.
