The official Elden Ring account on X warned that the servers of Elden Ring on Steam they will go offline today for scheduled maintenance and system updateand our thoughts immediately turn to possible upcoming preparations for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which doesn't yet have a date but could be close.

Scheduled maintenance is happening practically now: the offline period is in fact scheduled to begin at 9:00 am today according to Italian time and last approximately 2 hours, during which the online features of Elden Ring will not be available.

The post on X specifies precisely which system update will be applied does not include new content of gaming, therefore we should not expect particularly visible changes on this front, while waiting to know the more precise details of this operation.