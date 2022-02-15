If you are planning to venture into the Interregnum in Elden Ring on PC, you’ll need more than just a sharp sword and tough armor. Publisher Bandai Namco has released the official minimum and recommended PC specs for the game; in this way you will be able to understand if the game will run on your PC.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Operating system – Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

DirectX – DirectX 12

Free disk space: 60 GB

Sound card: Windows compatible sound device

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

Operating system – Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB

DirectX – DirectX 12

Free disk space: 60 GB

Sound card: Windows compatible sound device

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. At this link you can take a look at our preview.

Source: DSOG