Will your PC run Elden Ring?
If you are planning to venture into the Interregnum in Elden Ring on PC, you’ll need more than just a sharp sword and tough armor. Publisher Bandai Namco has released the official minimum and recommended PC specs for the game; in this way you will be able to understand if the game will run on your PC.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Operating system – Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory: 12 GB of RAM
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB
- DirectX – DirectX 12
- Free disk space: 60 GB
- Sound card: Windows compatible sound device
RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS
- Operating system – Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8GB
- DirectX – DirectX 12
- Free disk space: 60 GB
- Sound card: Windows compatible sound device
We remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. At this link you can take a look at our preview.
Source: DSOG
