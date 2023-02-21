Sandwiches Comics announced the arrival in Italy of ELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOKtwo volumes entirely dedicated to the title FromSoftware. The artbooks will be available from September 18th. You can currently pre-order a box set that includes both through the publisher’s website to the discounted price of €75.81 (the full price is 79 €). It is not clear whether the volumes will also be sold separately.

ELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOK

The entry into the Interregnum towards the conquest of the ancestral Ring becomes ever more fascinating: they are arriving soon in Italy, published by Sandwiches Comicsi two official art books that celebrate the universe of Elden Ringthe famous action RPG (action role-playing video game) – developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Europe – which has become the protagonist of a huge and undisputed global success with over 16 million copies distributed all over the world. An elegant box set containing the two volumes and four lithographs can already be pre-ordered in comic shops and on panini.it.

Protagonist of Elden Ring it’s a Without light, exiled from the Interregnum ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal after the destruction of the Ancestral Ring, source of the Mother Tree. The Lightless, guided by grace, will venture towards the Interregnum to appear before the ancestral Ring and become Ancestral Lord.

In the first of the two official art books of Elden Ring the focus will be on the most important and evocative places of theInterregnum, from Sepolcride to Caelid, from Liurna Lacustre to the Underworld, and many more. Readers will be able to admire a unique collection of illustrations unpublished works created for the study and planning of these places that have become legendary. To complete the volume, there is also a dedicated section to character classes available in the game: from the Samurai, to the Astrologer up to the Nomad Warrior.

In the second art book, the beautiful illustrations and creations of FromSoftware, Inc. artists will be divided into three sections. The first is dedicated to drawings made for the creation of the game’s bosses, mythical names such as Godrick the Grafted, Necrodragon Fortissax and Maliketh the Black Blade. Then tap at weapons, from the smallest and most traditional to the rarest and most legendary. At the end, a section dedicated to icons and garlic objects featured in the masterpiece directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki (President of FromSoftware, Inc. and designer of the acclaimed series dark souls) in collaboration with George RR Martin (game of Thrones).

The two collectible art books that will reveal all the secrets of one of the most beloved video games are arriving in September. Save the date!