Continue the speedrunner challenge on Elden Ringwith a new record which was recorded in these hours by Distortion2, author of a run duration less than 20 minutesthus improving other performances previously performed by himself and other competitors.

Based on the findings so far, the evidence of Distortion2 should currently apply to speedrun world record on Elden Ring, but the challenge is so intense that it probably won’t stay that way for long, considering how many others are practicing too.

To be precise, the run lasted in total 18 minutes, 58 seconds and 35 cents, as reported in the tweet above with the times divided for each section of the game, all incredibly low, especially if you consider the challenge rate that characterizes FromSoftware’s title.

The beauty is that the performance took place live during one streaming, therefore under the eyes of a wide public who has seen the evolution of the issue live. Distortion2 broadcast its tests for several hours, progressively improving its runs until reaching the current record just under 19 minutes.

“Thanks to everyone who was there and supported me during this crazy stream,” wrote Distortion2 in the message reporting their best results. The speedrunner also used the game at version 1.02, therefore the one prior to the recent Elden Ring patch 1.03.

Just a few days ago, the record was set in just under thirty minutes, but it is clear that the situation is evolving quickly.