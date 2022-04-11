Elden Ring continues to be the subject of challenges to the sound of record by various speedrunners, with the new low recently set by streamer Distortion2 having it incredibly completed in less than 9 minutesrepresenting a truly impressive achievement.

This is the first time the 10-minute wall has been knocked down, considering the previous record was still here 12 minutes to complete the game, but Distortion2 has raised the bar even further to a level that is really difficult for others to reach, at least for the moment.

Obviously, such a time cannot be achieved without resorting to glitch and in fact also in this case a new exploit has been exploited that allows the player to teleport from one part of the map to the other. All of this is part of the general rules established for speedruns, since the others also exploit such systems, as long as they are part of the game’s code and do not require the modification of parameters or the use of mods.

Distortion2’s exact completion time is 8 minutes and 56 secondsthus dropping by just over a minute below the 10-minute barrier, a time that the speedrunners G1nnz and Mitchriz had reached previously.

There is still room for improvement, considering that one obstacle is currently the need to defeat Malekith among the bosses: if a system was found to overcome this without having to face the fight, then the doors would open to even lower completion times.