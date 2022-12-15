FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have released the new patch 1.08.1 for Elden Ringwhich is a hotfix-style update released for quickly fix some problems emerged following the previous patch, as we see in the official notes.

This is obviously not a large-caliber update like the previous patch 1.08, which among other things introduced the free DLC Colosseum, or the ability to access arenas for PvP battles, but it is still an important and indispensable update to fix some problems emerged in the famous game.

In particular, patch 1.08.1 fixes some unexpected changes that have emerged with the application of the previous patch, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. More specifically, they come corrected the following problems:

A bug that changed the crouched attack behavior for right-handed weapons when using particular weapons in the left hand

A bug that prevented the correct display of other players’ positions in the compass and map during multiplayer sessions, outside of arenas

The software version visible on the main screen should therefore become App Ver. 1.08.1, Regulation Ver. 1.08.1. The use of the online game requires the installation of the patch, which is however highly recommended for everyone. We recently saw that Elden Ring took Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.