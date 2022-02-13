Elden Ring has been shown by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware with some new imageswhich illustrate boss And scenarios that we will find within the game’s campaign, due out on February 25th.

We recently tried the full version of Elden Ring for six hours, and apparently the project looks very convincing in every aspect; starting right from the setting open worldwhich represents an unprecedented trait for the productions of the Japanese studio.

The shots also highlight a certain type of atmosphere and the importance of lights in this sense, communicating a sense of tension in the face of certain threats which then materializes in the inevitable degree of hardcore challenge.

In short, it will be an exciting journey what it is Hidetaka Miyazaki and his collaborators have prepared for the many fans of the soulslike genre, and which we will be able to undertake, as mentioned, starting from February 25 on PC and consoles.