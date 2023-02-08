Elden Ring will receive shortly new content? That’s what some mysteries suggest updates of the page Steam of the soulslike branded FromSoftware, which saw the introduction of previously absent purchase options.

How was this connection made? Because previously the update of the Elden Ring Steam page have always and only happened in the vicinity of the launch of some new content, such as the Colosseum mode.

In this specific case, the unpublished purchase options often refer to content that is not currently active on the Valve digital platform, but which we imagine will be soon. Maybe after some official announcement from the development team?

In short, everything would seem to focus on the hypothesis of a DLCs coming soon to Elden Ring, and as usual the hope is that it is a full-bodied package rather than a minor update.