One of the participants in the reality show of Netflix “Love is Blind”, now in its fourth season, has declared that a hypothetical son of his would like to give the name of a boss Of Elden Ring: Godfrey. Love is Blind brings singles together in the hope that they will find love, through a series of mechanisms whereby they have to get to know each other more and more over the course of the episodes.

The declaration itself is not all that exceptional, but the reaction of the network was particularly immoderate in the face of the choice of the name (indeed, of the names), also considering the context in which it took place. The proposal was made by Zack Goytowskima defense lawyer, to Irina Solomonova, an event-planner on a beach, as they ate fish while chatting in harmony with the world and the cameras.

The two started talking about each other’s similarities to famous people, when Zack brought up the subject of children and brought up the names of Elden Ring bosses: “

“We were talking about names before,” Zack said. “For our children?” Irin replied. “Yes, how about Godfrey?” he asked. “Ugh,” she replied in disgust. “Godrick?” the man retorted. “No. Better Zion or Gid…” “Zion?” “I like Gideon. I like him, it’s a very unique name.” “I like him too. Do you know which would be even more unique? Goliath.”

For those unfamiliar with them, the bosses in question are Godfrey, First Elden Lord and Godrick the Grafted. Of course, the Elden Ring quote was immediately taken up online and there was no shortage of ironic reactions. One user imagined calling his daughter Lightseeker Hyetta, naturally the eldest, another would like to pick up Astel, Naturalborn of the Void at school, yet another would love to cuddle Magma Wyrm.

Soon the baby name jokes from Elden Ring and other popular video games multiplied.

What to say? We would call a hypothetical son of ours “Let me alone her”, in honor of the greatest hero of the game, even if spupazzare a little Malenia without cutting off our heads would not be bad at all.